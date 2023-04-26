‘Wow!’ Morning Joe Stunned by Russian Foreign Minister’s Comments on Tucker Carlson’s Ouster from Fox News

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were stunned to hear Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s comments about Tucker Carlson’s ouster from Fox News.

Speaking at the United Nations on Tuesday, Lavrov brought up the matter of Carlson’s firing without prompting and implied that Carlson’s firing by Fox News was done at the behest of the U.S. government. Mediate’s Micahel Luciano wrote about his comments on Tuesday:

“Perhaps it would be useful to consider how things are with freedom of speech in the United States,” Lavrov said. “I’ve heard that Tucker Carlson has left Fox News. It’s curious news. What is this related to? One can only guess. But, clearly, the wealth of views in the American information space has suffered as a result.” Carlson has been more than a critic of U.S. aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February 2022. He has demonized Ukraine’s leadership, including President Volodymyr Zelensky by calling him a dictator. Not surprisingly, clips of Carlson have appeared on Russian state-run media.

Coming out of the clip, Brzezinski exclaimed, “Wow!” after which Scarborough noted, “It is extraordinary.”

He then seemed to take a clear shot at Glenn Greenwald:

“You have Russian television offering him a job as soon as he’s fired,” he continued. “Now you have the Russian foreign minister talking about this situation. And, you know, we could laugh and and and roll our eyes about, I think. But this is this isn’t a laughing matter. There are journalists here that are not journalists. There are people who put themselves out as journalists to have newsletters, who you read the newsletters. They are literally, literally picking up Russian propaganda that spread from the Kremlin and publishing it for American audiences and finding receptive audiences on the far right and the far left.”

“Basically, anybody who hates Joe Biden are just laughing,” Scarborough concluded. “All of this Russian propaganda.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com