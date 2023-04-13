WTF? Fox News Guest Gives Response on Entirely Different Subject When Asked About Intel Leak

A Fox News guest offered a completely irrelevant response to a question from Martha MacCallum on Thursday’s edition of The Story.

MacCallum discussed the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee, who was killed last week in San Francisco. She then moved on to the story of the arrest of an Air National Guardsmen who allegedly leaked sensitive intelligence documents about U.S. efforts to aid Ukraine in its war against Russia.

“We’re awaiting an update around a potential court appearance for Jack Teixeira, 21 years old,” MacCallum said as aerial footage of federal officials arresting Teixeira aired on screen. “This video is pretty stunning. You can see him slowly backing up with his hands behind his head [while wearing] red shorts and a t-shirt as the officers wait to take him into custody.”

She then welcomed Victor Davis Hanson to the show.

“This is a stunning story on a lot of levels,” she said. “What strikes you about it?

Although MacCallum did not specify what “this story” referred to, the fact she had just finished reporting on the alleged intelligence leaker would suggest that is what she meant. However, Hanson addressed Lee’s murder instead,

“Well, I mean, I think there’s a lot of things about the tech industry we don’t understand,” Hanson replied. “I don’t know if this was a business relationship or whatever. But we don’t understand why banks fail in Silicon Valley. We don’t understand the [Sam] Bankman-Fried thing. And it’s such an esoteric industry with such an enormous amount of wealth and influence and talent, that we don’t understand what goes behind the circumstances.”

As he spoke, video of Teixeira’s arrested continued airing.

When Hanson finished addressing Lee’s murder, MacCallum deftly transitioned from Hanson’s response to the topic she wanted him to address in the first place.

“You make the point about technology and how esoteric and difficult to understand it is,” she said. “And now we’ve got this 21-year-old who has been digging into U.S. intelligence documents and spilling them around his group chat. What do you think about that?”

Hanson responded by answering the question at hand.

Watch above via Fox News.

