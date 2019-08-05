“Yet again in America.”

Fox News’ Shepard Smith somberly opened his show this afternoon covering two more mass shootings as the latest in a heartbreaking cycle that is becoming all too familiar to Americans.

“Yet again in America innocent families are slumped to their knees in grief living an unimaginable weight, to retrieve the bullet-riddled bodies of their children and parents slaughtered in senseless gun violence. Yet again in America we search our souls for answers, beg our leaders for solutions that thus far have not come,” he said.

Smith recalled a number of mass shootings as he talked about them happening “with regularity in large numbers as a pattern just here, nowhere else”:

“Attacks like these are all the more traumatizing perhaps because after the fact, we can all put ourselves there. We can picture ourselves at a crowded Walmart… We can relate to being at a bar late on a summer Saturday, having a conversation and a laugh with some friends. Now we know what it looks like and sounds like when the regular stops along our journeys in an instant deliver a turning point in our lives. Or end them. Yet again in America. So much of the every day must-dos are now at least occasionally clouded in fear, like sending our kids to school. Columbine, Little Rock, Pearl, Parkland, Newtown, University of Texas, Virginia Tech — fear of gun violence. At work, at a stadium, a movie theater, a house of worship, a Walmart, a bar.”

Smith noted the El Paso shooter’s alleged manifesto decrying a “Hispanic invasion of Texas” and remarked, “Familiar language.”

He also brought up the disturbing detail from Dayton that the shooter in that city had a “kill list” and “rape list.”

And as Smith repeatedly emphasized the large number of mass shootings just this year in America, he asked, “Is this shocking to you? Debilitating or unimaginable? Or is it one of those things that happens yet again in America? Sadly routine.”

Smith closed by reminding viewers of that very routine:

“Each time we hear kids cry, parents pray, and politicians promise. Then it happens yet again in America. Here a friend mourning the teacher in El Paso who was buying classroom supplies but didn’t survive. Here’s sisters holding each other in Dayton near the spot where her brother drew his last breath. They’ll remember. Now gun laws, regulations, background checks, soft targets, body armor, death penalty, mental health. ‘Time for action.’ ‘I promise.’ ‘Thoughts and prayers.’ We hear you. We heard you last time. And the time before that. And we will likely do it all soon. Yet again in America.”

