Nigel Farage got a scolding after telling Donald Trump he’s not going to win the 2024 election by talking about past accusations that 2020 was “rigged.”

“My point to you is if you’re going to win this next year, in November 2024, you’re not going to win it talking about what happened last time. Haven’t you got to send a positive message?” Farage said during an interview with Trump on GB News.

“But Nigel, you brought it up!” Trump shot back. “You brought this up to me. I didn’t bring it up. You mentioned something and I said look, it was rigged.”

Trump continued, “And I say that, I’ll always say that. It doesn’t mean that out of a one-hour speech, I’m going to devote half of it to that. I might devote 10 seconds to it, but the election was rigged. It was a rigged election. It was a very dishonest election.”

Trump is apparently so attached to the term “rigged election” that he tried to trademark it, according to emails obtained by the House select committee investigating January 6 and reported by Georgina Cutler in GB News’s online platform.

Farage, who’s a close friend of the former president’s, sat down for the interview at Trump’s Turnberry golf resort. Trump flew to the U.K. to inspect his golf courses just as the E. Jean Carroll defamation case began wrapping up in Manhattan.

Earlier in the interview, Trump talked about Rupert Murdoch‘s Fox News settling the defamation case with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million.

“It’s incredible that they did that,” Trump said of the settlement. “If you think of what they did, they are a platform. That would mean anybody that goes onto a platform that says something wrong, you’re going to sue the platform? It’s ridiculous, why they paid this money. The election was rigged and Rupert Murdoch should have talked about it.”

