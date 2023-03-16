‘You Called for My Firing’: Kellyanne Conway Confronts Juan Williams on Fox News

Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway confronted fellow network colleague Juan Williams on Thursday over his part remarks about her time serving in the Trump administration.

The two clashed on Thursday’s installment of The Story during a discussion about the Biden family’s business dealings.

The House Oversight Committee released a memo earlier in the day that cited financial records showing relatives of President Joe Biden received $1.3 million between 2015 and 2017 from an associate with ties to China. Biden’s son, daughter-in-law, brother, and an unidentified member of the family received payments.

“It is unclear what services were provided to obtain this exorbitant amount of money,” said committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY).

“This happened while Joe Biden was still the vice president,” Conway said, referring to some of the transactions. “What did [the Chinese] think that they were going to get from him?”

Conway then referenced Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, whose hard drive contained images of the president’s son doing drugs and brandishing a firearm. She also said Williams once called for her termination as a Trump adviser:

What he did – showing himself using drugs, using a handgun – that’s all possibly a felony. Don’t look the other way. You know what, Juan? On this network, you called for my firing because of the ridiculous Hatch Act because I said Elizabeth Warren had lied about her ethnicity for 34 years. She did. Because I said Joe Biden was an old, rich, White, straight guy. He is. You said I should be fired for that and you’re ok with the Biden family getting $3 million? That’s rich.

“Very quickly respond to that, Juan,” Martha MacCallum said. “Then I gotta go.”

“Well, I just think that when we look at these things, it’s all legitimate,” he said. “Investigate away. But it’s all become so partisan, it just looks like a witch hunt.”

Mediaite could not find a record of Williams calling for Conway’s termination, though it is certainly possible her recollection is accurate.

She may have been alluding in part to a 2019 report from Special Counsel Henry Kerner issued a report recommending Conway’s removal as an adviser to then-President Donald Trump. Acknowledging the recommendation as “unprecedented,” Kerner called Conway a “repeat offender” of the Hatch Act, which is a civil statute that prohibits executive branch employees from engaging in political activity while acting in their official duties.

Among other instances, Kerner cited Conway’s attacks on then-2020 presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Biden while serving in her official capacity as a White House adviser.

Many opponents of the Trump administration cited the report at the time and called for Conway’s ouster, which never happened.

Watch above via Fox News.

