‘YOU SON OF A B*TCH!’ Geraldo Rivera, Dan Bongino Get in Shouting Match Over Police, Protests

Geraldo Rivera and Dan Bongino faced off for a second time this week on Sean Hannity’s show and ended up getting into an even bigger shouting match over policing.

Rivera started out by responding to something Bongino said on Monday night, pointing to his years of covering police officers and how he personally has “been to too many cop funerals to even think about.”

In talking about the horrific police shooting of Daunte Wright, Rivera said “this was reckless or grossly negligent behavior” and proposed the taser should be “the first weapon of choice for a cop.”

Bongino started off by saying, “I don’t even know how to respond to that. Give me a second to digest the stupidity of that.”

“How about responding with facts?” Rivera said. “You’re nothing but a name-caller! You’re a cheap shot artist!”

Bongino shot back, “There’s a big difference between reporting on a baseball game and playing it, Geraldo. You’ve never worn a badge, period. Not interested in your reporting on it, because reporters deal with facts, and you brought the race card into it the other night when we had this debate, despite having no facts to back that up.”

Rivera brought up data showing “Blacks are twice as likely to be shot by cops as whites” and asked, “How about that fact?”

“They did an actual study on police contacts and found no systemic racism,” Bongino responded.

“I know more than you! What do you know?” Rivera cried. “What, did you have a ten-minute career as a cop? You’ve been running for office for the last 20 years.”

“Take a Valium,” Bongino said. “You’ve really gotta pipe down. My gosh, you’re a 70-year-old man!”

He argued Rivera’s argument is flat-out wrong and told him, “Maybe a little bit of humble pie. Back off. Stop telling everyone about your great reporting. Deal with facts, and realize you don’t know what you think you know. You just know what you think you reported on.”

An exasperated Rivera said, “What Dan Bongino does is make me the issue. Is anything he has just said — is it useful on this topic?”

He said he condemns riots, but went on to say, “What we need to do is assure a very restive public that cops aren’t out to get them. We have to reassure the Black mothers.”

Later on in the segment, Bongino took another shot at Rivera and accused him of pushing “a race narrative with no data to back it up at all.”

“You only accept facts that you agree with,” Rivera said.

“If there was a plague of police officers hunting Black men down at night, then — I don’t understand, if that’s happening, where is the massive body count?” Bongino asked.

Rivera shouted, “This man is why they have that rage. This man with his baloney. This is baloney!”

“He’s injecting race into the argument because he has nothing else!” Bongino said.

When he again accused Rivera of wanting to “see the country burn,” Rivera shouted, “I want to see the country burn?! You son of a bitch! I want to see the country burn, you punk?! You’re nothing but a punk!”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

