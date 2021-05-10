‘You Want to Talk About Ignorant A**holes?’ Hannity Fires Back at Kimmel for Mocking Caitlyn Jenner Interview

Fox News’ Sean Hannity went after Jimmy Kimmel Monday night and directly said, “You talk about my show, I’ll hit you back 50 times harder.”

After Hannity interviewed California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner last week, Kimmel tore into Jenner for her comments about homeless people and asked, “Is it transphobic to call a trans person an ignorant a-hole?”

Hannity responded Monday night and said he’s “spewing more hatred and more rage.”

“Jimmy, what is with all the anger and all the cheap shots?” he said. “Don’t you have anything better to do? Maybe actually trying to be funny or boost your dismal ratings.”

Hannity even warned Kimmel “don’t talk about my show anymore” before saying, “You want to talk about ignorant assholes?”

He brought up past segments of The Man Show Kimmel has come under serious criticism for, including a blackface sketch Kimmel apologized for last year.

In the show toss with Laura Ingraham, Hannity stated, “We had a little spat back in the day. And if he wants me to remind his bosses at Disney of all the crap that he’s done over the years that, frankly, are pretty ignorant, to use his words, I’ll be glad to pick that fight.”

“I’d advise him not to talk about me anymore.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

