‘You’re Gaslighting!’ Geraldo Rivera, Will Cain Go OFF on Each Other in Heated Fox News Debate About Paul Pelosi Attack

Fox News’ Will Cain and Geraldo Rivera blew up at each other while talking about those who have used the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband for political ammunition.

The two faced off on MediaBuzz when Howard Kurtz brought them on Sunday to discuss the press coverage that surrounded the assault on Paul Pelosi. Even though David DePape admitted he carried out his actions with political intent, Kurtz brought up the suspect’s history of bizarre behavior and mental instability in order to ask if that undermines those in the media who portrayed DePape as a “Trumpian right-winger.”

Cain began by accusing the press of seizing upon the Pelosi attack “to smear their political opponents.” He accused outlets of fueling misinformation in connection with the attack, referring to NBC’s decision to axe their report on it after determining the report was based on unreliable sourcing that didn’t meet editorial standards.

The led to Cain arguing that the media repeatedly sensationalizes news stories in order to unfairly impugn people without a sufficient basis.

“So if you put out false information, how can you then indict people for understanding that false information?” He said. “When you go from 0-60, you go from scant details to indicting an entire sector of political opponents. When you draw big, large narratives…I think that’s where the media makes a massive mistake.”

Rivera, though, called Cain’s analysis “baloney” while slamming the conservatives who mocked and spread “grotesque,” unsubstantiated claims about the assault.

“What part of what I said was baloney?” Cain said. The led to the two talking over each other while Rivera called out those depicting the attack as some some “gay tryst” that went badly awry.

“I do not think you take those scant, false, bad details as provided by law enforcement and media outlets and jump to absurd conclusions,” Cain retorted. He then accused President Joe Biden of “indicting 50 percent of America for their political beliefs” by linking the Pelosi attack to conservatives.

“You’re gaslighting!” Rivera countered. “What does that have to do with the slander of Paul Pelosi?”

The two continued to snipe at each other as Rivera went off on conservatives making a punchline of the assault, while Cain again slammed Biden for invoking a “horrific incident to indict people that disagreed with him.”

