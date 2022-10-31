Don Jr. Deletes Explicit Posts Mocking Hospitalized Paul Pelosi After Suspect’s Harrowing Confession Released

Donald Trump Jr. made waves on social media after sharing various posts mocking the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi — the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Trump Jr. has now deleted those posts.

On Sunday night, he retweeted a picture of a “Paul Pelosi Halloween Costume” which depicted a pair of underwear and a hammer. Paul Pelosi, 82, was beaten with a hammer and is hospitalized with a fractured skull.

Pelosi’s attacker has a history of sharing right-wing conspiracy theories and grievances often shared by former President Donald Trump, including denouncing the House Jan. 6 committee, election and Covid-19 vaccine conspiracy theories, and content supportive of QAnon.

The internet remains undefeated… Also if you switch out the hammer for a red feather boa you could be Hunter Biden in an instant. https://t.co/lOYZ8SwiAZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2022

He would later repost the same image to his own Instagram. An image that has now been deleted following the alleged attacker’s confession.

According to The Daily Beast, on Monday, Trump Jr. added to the “joke” and shared an image of two male Southpark characters in bed with a text bubble saying “Uh, ah, yes Officer. I’m being attacked,” on his Instagram. This post has also been deleted.

This image amplified many conspiracies that began to swirl over the weekend that alleged the person who attacked Pelosi with a hammer on Friday was in a romantic relationship with him.

Although the accusations were unfounded, the rumors continued to swirl as Twitter owner Elon Musk shared an article about the claims in a now-deleted tweet, saying, “There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye.”

Those conspiracies were quickly squashed after the alleged attacker David DePape confessed that the attack and break-in were politically motivated, Monday afternoon.

According to an FBI affidavit, Depape claims that the target of the attack was Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

DEPAPE stated that he was going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her. If Nancy were to tell DEPAPE the “truth,” he would let her go, and if she “lied,” he was going to break “her kneecaps.” DEPAPE was certain that Nancy would not have told the “truth.” In the course of the interview, DEPAPE articulated he viewed Nancy as the “leader of the pack” of lies told by the Democratic Party. DEPAPE also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions. DEPAPE also explained generally that he wanted to use Nancy to lure another individual to DEPAPE.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com