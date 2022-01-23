‘You’re Not Imposing the Sanctions?’ CNN’s Bash Presses Blinken on Reactive Response to Russian Aggression

CNN’s Dana Bash grilled Secretary of State Antony Blinken on why the U.S. isn’t taking more proactive measures toward Russia over their belligerence toward Ukraine.

Blinken spoke to Bash on Sunday’s State of the Union as tensions escalate between the U.S. and Russia — with Russia continuing to assemble military forces on the Ukrainian border. Blinken insisted that the U.S. is prepared to deal with Russia in the event of an invasion, but Bash noted Russia’s large troop presence and asked “how much power, in all honesty, does the U.S. really have to stop” them.

Blinken echoed President Joe Biden in saying that the U.S. has offered Russia the choice of engaging diplomatically, or facing “massive consequences” alternatively.

“The choice is Vladimir Putin’s,” he said. “The paths are clear. Diplomacy, dialogue, seeing if we can build collective security in a way that is good for everyone is clearly the preferable path. We’re prepared either way.”

After Blinken spoke of the diplomatic conversations he’s had on Ukraine, Bash invoked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has rebuked Biden’s recent comments about a possible invasion of his country. In a new interview, Zelensky urged Ukraine’s allies to take a more assertive approach to Russia’s aggression:

Today our partners are saying that war may start tomorrow if there is a powerful escalation on the Russian side, and then there will be powerful sanctions applied. But if we are talking about the sanctions policy and the probability of escalation, then the question is, why are you not introducing sanctions now rather than wait until after the escalation?

Asked for his response to that, Blinken insisted “we are not waiting” to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

“But you’re not imposing the sanctions?” Bash asked.

Blinken responded by saying sanctions are meant to be a deterrent to the Russian government, and they will be folded in with the consequences they would face should they invade Ukraine.

Watch above, via CNN.

