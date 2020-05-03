President Donald Trump sat down with Fox News’ Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum at the Lincoln Memorial for a townhall interview that aired Sunday evening, and once again remarked that he believes he is being treated “worse” than President Abraham Lincoln.

Lincoln, as any elementary school student knows, was president during the years that America was ripped in two by the Civil War that would end with an estimated 750,000 dead. The end of the war was not an end to the nation’s challenges — besides the high cost in blood and gold both sides paid, the South’s economy was devastated.

Needless to say, Lincoln was subject to intense criticism for his decisions during this period, culminating in his assassination by John Wilkes Booth, an actor and former Confederate spy.

Trump, on the other hand, does not like it when reporters ask him tough questions.

He brought up Lincoln again in response to a question from Carolyn Perkins, a retired nurse and elementary school guidance counselor who asked him to consider toning down his rhetoric.

Perkins told Trump that she and her husband “pray for you every day,” and she thanked him, along with his family and staff “for your great dedication to our country.”

“The question I have is about your manner of presentation,” continued Perkins. “Why do you use descriptive words that could be classified as bullying, and why do you not directly answer the questions asked from the press, but instead speak of past successes and generally ramble?”

“The U.S.A. needs you,” she implored. “Please let go of those behaviors that are turning people away from you.”

Trump replied that he appreciated the prayers, and then complained about the “hostile press.”

“Look, I am greeted with a hostile press, the likes of which no president has ever seen,” said Trump. “The closest will be that gentleman up there,” gesturing to the statue of Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial.

“They always say nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse. You there , you see those press conferences. They come at me with questions that are disgraceful. Their manner of presentation and their words. I feel if I was kind to them, I would be walked off the stage. I mean, they come at you with the most horrible horrendous biased questions. You see it. 94 to 95 percent of the press is hostile.”

“We have tremendous support but the media might as well be in the Democrat party,” he said. “Why I don’t know,” launching into what he considered a list of his administration’s accomplishments.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

