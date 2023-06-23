Adam Kinzinger Says Wagner Threat to Russian MOD a ‘Massive Blow’ to Tucker Carlson

CNN senior political commentator and former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger called the Wagner Group’s threat to the Russian military on Friday a “massive blow” to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who he accused of “parroting Putin talking points” and lies.

During an appearance on CNN Primetime, Kinzinger said:

I think you have to start thinking through every worst-case scenario. So obviously Putin out of the picture, I think generally it would be great for the world, but you think about the instability in Russia that will inevitably come from that. Even if this whole supposed coup fails, there will be some instability in Russia, which has nuclear weapons. There’s concern about proliferation if the Russian republic falls apart into even more pieces. I think on the other hand too, this is extremely good for the war in Ukraine because even if as Prigozhin is marching on Moscow, even if that fails, Wagner is out of the fight and they were a significant part of this effort against Ukraine, not to mention that all around the world Wagner protects Russian interests, whether it’s in Africa, Libya, and other places.

Kinzinger — who has previously fallen for false information about the war in Ukraine himself — went on to accuse Carlson of promoting lies:

This is a massive blow to the Russian republic, and a massive blow to their military effort, and I will also say it’s a massive blow to the people here in the United States, like say Tucker Carlson, who have been parroting Putin talking points, to have Prigozhin, the head of Wagner himself, say those have been lies. There have been a lot of people parroting those Putin lies, and the head of Wagner even just said those are lies.

PMC Wagner marched towards Moscow on Friday after its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin vowed to “punish” the Russian military leadership he has feuded with since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Prigozhin accused the Russian military of killing his men and claimed the war had been justified by lies.

