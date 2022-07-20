Joe Biden Says He Has Cancer During Speech, Sends White House Scrambling to Explain

President Joe Biden sent the White House press shop scrambling on Wednesday after telling a crowd he has cancer.

Biden was speaking in Somerset, Massachusetts, where he announced new climate change initiatives in front of the site of a shuttered power plant. The location will now be used to harness offshore wind power.

But during his speech, Biden appeared to either misspeak or casually announce he has cancer:

I lived just up the road in an apartment complex when we moved to Delaware, and just up the road a little school I went to, Holy Rosary Grade School. And because it was a four-lane highway that was accessible, my mother drove us, and rather than us be able to walk. And guess what? The first frost, you know what was happening? You had to put on your windshield wipers to get, literally the oil slick off the window. That’s why I and so many damn other people I grew up [with] have cancer, and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.

Biden’s comments prompted the White House to clarify Biden’s comments, which suggested he currently has cancer. The White House pointed to a tweet from Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler on the matter.

Kessler quote-tweeted a tweet by the Republican National Committee pointing out Biden’s remark. He called the tweet “dumb,” because the White House previously said he had non-melanoma skin cancers removed.

However, the fact is that Biden was speaking in the present tense, so it was more than fair to ask for clarification as to whether the president of the United States currently has cancer.

Watch above via CNN.

