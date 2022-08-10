GOP Sen. Tim Scott Evades Dana Bash on If He’d Support Trump in 2024: ‘I Want the Same Policy Positions’

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) refused to answer whether he would support a third White House bid by former President Donald Trump Wednesday during an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash.

Scott joined The Lead, where he and Bash discussed the Jan. 6 Capitol attack in relation to the South Carolina Republican’s new book, America, a Redemption Story: Choosing Hope, Creating Unity.

After Scott explained the chaos of the events of Jan. 6 from his own perspective, Bash asked him if he believes Trump is responsible for the riot.

“Do you believe that former president Donald Trump was responsible in any way, shape, or form for that attack in which you call yourself and fellow senators hunted?”

Scott was unwilling to blame Trump, and said those who participated in ransacking the Capitol did so of their own volition. Scott said:

I think I’m really clear in my book that I do put the blame on the people who came into the Capitol and made me feel like I was hunted. I put the blame squarely on their shoulders. One of the things I learned early in life is we have to take responsibility for our own actions. The faster we do, the better off we are.

Bash then pivoted the conversation to Trump’s future as the leader of the Republican Party:

You also say in your book about the former president, I’m very proud of what we accomplished, but they were a very difficult four years. Donald Trump and his allies are previewing an announcement potentially soon of a run again. Do you want another difficult campaign in your words and a difficult four years? Should he run?

Scott evaded the question and listed off a number of GOP accomplishments under Trump. The senator said Trump’s term was particularly positive for minorities and women.

Bash asked him, “Do you want the former president to run again?”

Scott responded, “I want the same policy positions we had before… I hope that we will find our way back to a place where we’re talking about principles and not personalities.”

Watch above, via CNN.

