Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden released a new ad this morning prior to tonight’s Democratic debate set to take place in the swing state of Iowa.

The brutal attack ad posted to Biden’s Twitter account asks President Donald Trump why he is “obsessed” with the former Vice President.

Why are you so obsessed with me, Mr. President? pic.twitter.com/BbAawEvQo6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 14, 2020

“Donald Trump has made it clear,” the ad begins while cutting to President Trump, stating Biden’s name repeatedly.

“He’s got Joe Biden on his mind. Because Trump knows Biden will beat him in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin – the states we need to take back the presidency.”

“Joe Biden stood on the world stage, helped make Obamacare the law of the land, and can step in on day one.”

“It’s why Trump can’t stop talking about,” as the video cuts to President Donald Trump repeatedly stating Biden’s name over and over.

The ad is set to run in Iowa today.

