Mary Trump Sues President Trump, Claiming She Was Cheated Out of Multi-Million Dollar Inheritance

Mary Trump is suing her uncle, President Donald Trump, as well as two other members of her family — claiming that she was duped into forfeiting her massive inheritance.

In a New York State Supreme Court lawsuit filed in Manhattan Thursday, Mary Trump sued the president — along with her aunt, Maryann Barry Trump, and her recently departed uncle, Robert Trump — alleging fraud and civil conspiracy.

“For Donald J. Trump, his sister Maryanne, and their late brother Robert, fraud was not just the family business — it was a way of life,” says the lawsuit. “Beginning in the 1980s, these siblings took control of the New York City real estate empire that their father Fred Sr. had built, and exploited it to enrich themselves at the expense of everyone around them.”

Mary Trump states that she inherited “valuable minority interests in the family business” upon Fred Trump’s passing. She alleges that her uncles and aunt plotted to take those interests away from her, over time.

“Rather than protect Mary’s interests, they designed and carried out a complex scheme to siphon funds away from her interests, conceal their grift, and deceive her about the true value of what she had inherited,” the lawsuit states.

Mary Trump recently made the media rounds promoting her tell-all book — Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. The president has previously denounced her claims about the family.

“It’s disgraceful,” Trump recently told Fox News. He added, “She was not exactly a family favorite, we didn’t have a lot of respect or like for her. I would’ve never said that except she writes a book that’s so stupid and so vicious and it’s a lie.”

