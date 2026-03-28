NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander bid an emotional goodbye to his colleagues and viewers on Saturday as he announced he’ll be leaving the network after 22 years.

Alexander made his announced on TODAY, which he joined in 2018. His co-hosts all praised Alexander and clips were shown from the reporter’s decades of work for the network. He said the decision came down to wanting to have a better balance between work and family.

“I’ve been away from home more than 80 nights in the last seven months. More than 200 Friday nights away from my family in the last seven years,” Alexander said. “So, in this limited window before my daughters lose interest in hanging out with me…I’m eager to carve out a better balance between my personal and professional lives.”

MS NOW has yet to officially give a comment on the matter, but multiple reports suggest Alexander has a new gig on the horizon as a host for MS NOW, which separated from NBC recently and rebranded from MSNBC.

The Los Angeles Times and others reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the situation, that Alexander is leaving NBC to join MS NOW. He would reportedly serve as an anchor and chief national reporter. Alexander did not mention any new job when discussing his departure on TODAY.

Alexander said:

I do have a little bit of news to share. This morning I am bursting with pride and with gratitude. Excuse me. I’ve had the most incredible experience over 22 years with NBC News from Baghdad to Banda Aceh, Burbank to Beijing, always alongside the best, the most professional, the most dedicated journalists in the business. I could not be more grateful for every one of them, for the leaders and mentors here who have believed in me and given me more opportunities that I ever dreamed of. Of course I’m grateful to you for welcoming into your homes for all these years, almost 14 of those years from the North Lawn at the White House or maybe from around the world. It’s hard to believe but I have been a part of the NBC family for longer than I have had my own family. Studio 1a being right here with this team with all the folks that you don’t get to see on TV, this is literally my happy place. It is so fun. I mean, what a gig. But because I live in Washington, it’s also a trek. I’ve been away from my home more than 80 nights in the last seven months, more than 220 Friday nights, 220 Friday nights away from my family in the past seven years. So in this limited window before my daughters lose interest in hanging out with me, it’s already happened quick, I’m eager to carve out a better balance between my personal and professional lives and to challenge myself with something new. I’m excited. As I was taught, family first, the rest is details. So I just want to be very clear. Thank you for your trust and your confidence. And most of all, thank you to NBC News for what have been undoubtedly the most exciting years of my life. That’s what I want to share.

Watch above via NBC News.

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