George Floyd‘s brother Philonise Floyd was interviewed by Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC’s Politics Nation program on Saturday, and shared his frustration over a conversation with President Donald Trump, saying that the president had seemed dismissive and not listening to what he was trying to say.

Sharpton began the program with some remarks about Floyd’s death while being arrested by Minneapolis police officers, and the protests that have spread around the country in response. He criticized Trump for both “fan[ning] the flames” with incendiary comments, and for “say[ing] nothing at all,” as he did after remarks to the press on Friday. (Trump did speak briefly to reporters again later Friday, and answer a few questions.)

Sharpton then introduced Floyd, as well as George Floyd’s nephew Brandon Williams. Sharpton asked Floyd about charges against the four officers who had arrested his brother. Derek Chauvin, who was seen on video kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, has been arrested and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter. The other three have not been charged with any crimes so far, although all four were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Floyd replied to Sharpton that yes, he was hoping that the other three officers would also be arrested and all four charged and prosecuted for first degree murder and given the death penalty:

They didn’t care about what they wanted to do with my brother. He wasn’t a person to them, he was scum, he was nothing. And I can imagine how many people they did like that. I don’t need them on the streets to kill anybody else. I’m hurt, my family is hurt, his kids are hurt. They will grow up without a father. Everybody is crying and in pain right now. So, if they can do anything, please arrest those other officers and give them murder one.

Sharpton then asked him about the conversations he and his family had this week with Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

Floyd said that he had “never had to beg a man before” for anything, but had asked both of them for justice for his brother. He emotionally described how he “did not want to see his brother on a t-shirt,” adding that “nobody deserved that, black folks don’t deserve that.”

“It’s pain, we’re fueled by pain right now.”

Asked specifically about the conversation with Trump, Floyd said, “It was so fast, he didn’t give me an opportunity to even speak.”

“It was hard. I was trying to talk to him, but he just kept, like, pushing me off, like I don’t want to hear what you’re talking about,” Floyd continued. “And I just told him, I want justice. I said, that I can’t believe they committed a modern day lynching in broad daylight.”

The pain clear in his voice, Floyd added, “I can’t stand for that, I can’t. And it hurt me. I just don’t understand, man. Why we gotta go through this? Why we have to have all this pain, man? I love my brother. I’m never going to see him again.”

