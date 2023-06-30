Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was berated protesters outside a federal court house in Long Island Friday after appearing for charges on fraud and money laundering.

Santos made his first appearance in the court since pleading not guilt last month to 13 counts of fraud , money laundering, and theft of public funds, according to ABC News.

As he was leaving the court his legal team on Friday, protested could be screaming at the New York lawmaker before he entered his vehicle.

Protesters chanted, “Resign! Resign! Resign!” while others shouted individual statements, including one who exclaimed, “You killed Sapphire, George! You killed my dog!”

The declaration may be in relation to accusations that Santos allegedly stole $3,000 from funds for lifesaving surgery for the dog of two New Jersey Veterans back in 2016.

However, another member of the public could be seen greeting the GOP firebrand with an American flag.

Watch the interaction below:

As protestors chant “Resign,” Rep. George Santos (R-NY) walks out of a New York courthouse and gets an American flag from a supporter. Someone also shouts, “You killed my dog!” pic.twitter.com/COMiiOYOHw — The Recount (@therecount) June 30, 2023

Prosecutors earlier this week reportedly turned over 80,000 pages of documents to Santos’ legal team. Santos remained quiet throughout the hearing with his next court appearance scheduled for September 7th.

Last week it was revealed that Santos’ father and aunt helped pay his $500,000 bond, according to released unsealed court documents.

