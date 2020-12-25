In a year filled with the unexpected, Christmas 2020 stayed true to form in San Francisco.

As that city’s residents work up and began their holiday walks to the top of Corona Heights Park, right in the heart of San Francisco, they discovered a nearly seven-foot-tall triangular monolith. And if that wasn’t weird enough, it appeared to be entirely constructed of gingerbread and frosting.

According to a report from San Francisco TV state KQED, mostly amused San Franciscans started to report on the unexplained, structure on Christmas morning, posting photos of it on social media.

Ok who did the gingerbread monolith? pic.twitter.com/P2RQNT7SGI — Anand Sharma (@aprilzero) December 25, 2020

Was it an ironic, holiday take on the highly polished, triangular monolith discovered in a remote area of Utah last month — which disappeared less than two weeks later? Or was it somehow related to the other, similar monoliths that started to unexpectedly spring up all over the world since then?

So far, no one has claimed credit for the whimsical stunt. And since it seems fairly harmless, general reaction has been one of acceptance and bemusement.

In fact, when KQED asked for comment about the city’s plans to handle the unauthorized confection, San Francisco Parks Department General Manager, Phil Ginsburg, offered a decidedly wry and tolerant take: “We will leave it up until the cookie crumbles.”

