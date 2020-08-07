Happy Friday, dear readers. So far this year, in addition to the pandemic, we have endured murder hornets, toxic giant toads, a Saharan dust storm, a growing threat of hurricanes — and now bats are attacking third party presidential candidates.

Friday evening, Libertarian presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen tweeted that she would not be able to attend her planned Saturday morning campaign rally, because she would be “getting a rabies vaccine as a precaution after having been bitten by a bat near the start of this campaign tour!”

I will not be able to attend the campaign rally tomorrow morning. I will be getting a rabies vaccine as a precaution after having been bitten by a bat near the start of this campaign tour! I have every intention of participating in the FLAME march and I will deliver remarks at… — Jo Jorgensen (@Jorgensen4POTUS) August 8, 2020

Jorgensen remained upbeat, tweeting #LetHerSpeak — the hashtag she has been using to advocate for being allowed to participate in the debates with the two major party candidates, Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden — to announce her planned attendance at a rally later in the day Saturday as well as a joke referencing Batgirl and other quips wondering if she might soon have superpowers:

…the #LetHerSpeak rally in Hattiesburg later in the afternoon. The #LetHerSpeak convoy to Hattiesburg is on time, and is scheduled to depart at 2 PM. — Jo Jorgensen (@Jorgensen4POTUS) August 8, 2020

Coming in to the debates like… pic.twitter.com/R6C367VDeH — Jo Jorgensen (@Jorgensen4POTUS) August 8, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Twitter went batty — pun absolutely and unapologetically intended — for this story, especially after a droll tweet from Washington Examiner politics editor Jim Antle.

The 2020 Libertarian Party presidential nominee has been bitten by a possibly rabid bat. — Jim Antle (@jimantle) August 8, 2020

The Libertarian Party candidate being bitten by a maybe-rabid bat is a somehow perfect addition to this rolling disaster we call 2020. https://t.co/Y1KNf4WzkF — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) August 8, 2020

A bat bit the Libertarian presidential nominee, and it doesn’t crack the top 100 list of craziest political developments in the 2020 race. In all seriousness, hopefully she’s okay! 🦇 https://t.co/DFc4CZTPwX — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) August 8, 2020

Today, the Libertarian presidential nominee was bitten by a rabid bat, and the ex-mayor of Schenectady was killed in a guacamole explosion. Sometimes, it’s best to let the facts speak for themselves… — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) August 8, 2020

The Republican nominee for President is a soulless businessman. The Democrat nominee for President is promising to solve every civilizational issue known to man. And the Libertarian nominee for President was bitten by a bat and may have rabies. 2020 has made every cliche true. — Zach Bloxham (@zblox) August 8, 2020

Right before this article was published, Jorgensen posted one final tweet thanking her followers for all the fun, along with one more bat photo:

You all have been fun tonight but it’s time to get ready for a busy day tomorrow. Twitter will be filled with all the #LetHerSpeak photos everyone shares and I’ll be retweeting them!

In the meantime… pic.twitter.com/uqIUfYdhp0 — Jo Jorgensen (@Jorgensen4POTUS) August 8, 2020

Best wishes to Jorgensen for a full recovery and hey, if you do develop superpowers, please reach out for an interview!

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]