ARE YOU TAPI-OKAY? DeSantis Reportedly Caught on Flight Eating Pudding With His Fingers

A new report on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) provided further detail on his well-documented struggles with personal public engagement, a quirk that reportedly includes unorthodox table manners.

A new Daily Beast report on DeSantis, which comes amid ongoing speculation about his 2024 ambitions, tackled concerns about his aloof persona, aversion to public interactions, and the distance he keeps from voters and reporters alike.

The reporting on the governor’s personality and social graces delved into “unflattering stories” that the Beast uncovered about him from over the years, namely “his propensity to devour food during meetings.”

From the article:

“He would sit in meetings and eat in front of people,” a former DeSantis staffer told The Daily Beast, “always like a starving animal who has never eaten before… getting shit everywhere.” Enshrined in DeSantis lore is an episode from four years ago: During a private plane trip from Tallahassee to Washington, D.C., in March of 2019, DeSantis enjoyed a chocolate pudding dessert—by eating it with three of his fingers, according to two sources familiar with the incident. A representative for DeSantis’ political team did not return a request for comment on it.

The article noted that DeSantis is still thought to be the most threatening primary opponent former President Donald Trump might face, assuming the governor declares his candidacy. Trump has already started launching daily attacks on the Florida Governor, which has divided conservative media.

