On Sunday evening, conservatives on Twitter called out Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA 2020 Student Action Summit conference over the youth organization having their event sponsor, Bang Energy’s “Bang Girls,” blast free cash into the crowd of college and high school students.

“Folks, we are trying to get that thing [money cannon] rolling,” Bang Energy CEO Jack Owoc stated before cash began to fly, at the conference billed to be centered on fighting socialism.

Turning Point USA sponsor “Bang Energy” continued to shoot money out of a cannon throughout their 25-minute sales pitch to attendees – urging TPUSA activists to buy their product. pic.twitter.com/KOB9bQwpnN — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) December 20, 2020

Conservatives on Twitter, including radio host Todd Starnes, expressed outrage.

“Oh, wow. I thought that was some sort of Vegas nightclub. That really happened at a conservative conference for teens?” Starnes tweeted on Sunday.

Oh, wow. I thought that was some sort of Vegas nightclub. That really happened at a conservative conference for teens? https://t.co/AjGYFLJafC — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) December 20, 2020

Nothing says “Conservatism!” like turning your conference into a borderline strip club https://t.co/yo4ljTKgwB — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) December 20, 2020

I wanna just explode over how embarrassing and pathetic this is, but most of you know how I feel about TPUSA so use your imagination. Nothing says worshipping Jesus and the need to live out the Word at the same conference you drag out a money cannon with Bang girls. https://t.co/20w9ioHyas — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 20, 2020

modern conservatism is deficit spending, but with pizzazz https://t.co/S7sKZnga7L — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 20, 2020

The future of conservativism. https://t.co/9N7L6ds79p — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) December 20, 2020

Following the Bang Energy 25-munites production on stage, which took the shape of a company promotion, there remained dollar bills on TPUSA’s main stage, which confused Fox News contributor Dan Bongino as he took to the stage.

“Money?” he stated before reaching down to pick up a few bills. “What is this?”

Multiple Mediaite requests for comment to a TPUSA spokesperson went unreturned.

