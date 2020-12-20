comScore

Conservatives Decry TPUSA Conference For Having ‘Bang Girls’ Blast Free Cash at Teenaged Attendees

By Zachary PetrizzoDec 20th, 2020, 6:39 pm

On Sunday evening, conservatives on Twitter called out Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA 2020 Student Action Summit conference over the youth organization having their event sponsor, Bang Energy’s “Bang Girls,” blast free cash into the crowd of college and high school students.

“Folks, we are trying to get that thing [money cannon] rolling,” Bang Energy CEO Jack Owoc stated before cash began to fly, at the conference billed to be centered on fighting socialism.

Conservatives on Twitter, including radio host Todd Starnes, expressed outrage.

“Oh, wow. I thought that was some sort of Vegas nightclub. That really happened at a conservative conference for teens?” Starnes tweeted on Sunday.

Following the Bang Energy 25-munites production on stage, which took the shape of a company promotion, there remained dollar bills on TPUSA’s main stage, which confused Fox News contributor Dan Bongino as he took to the stage.

“Money?” he stated before reaching down to pick up a few bills. “What is this?”

Multiple Mediaite requests for comment to a TPUSA spokesperson went unreturned.

