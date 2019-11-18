comScore

#FartGate Erupts on Twitter After Massive Gas Aired Live on MSNBC

By Josh FeldmanNov 18th, 2019, 10:00 pm

I guess we’re talking about farts now.

There’s a lot going on in the news, but you’d better believe that someone ripping a massive fart on MSNBC has ended up taking over Twitter on this weird Monday night. Hell, as of this post, #fartgate is trending on Twitter.

Either Chris Matthews or Congressman Eric Swalwell farted a few minutes into tonight’s Hardball. Swalwell is denying it was him, but you know what they say about those who denied it.

Whatever the case, everyone on Twitter has come together for something people of all political stripes can enjoy: laughing at farts.

