I guess we’re talking about farts now.

There’s a lot going on in the news, but you’d better believe that someone ripping a massive fart on MSNBC has ended up taking over Twitter on this weird Monday night. Hell, as of this post, #fartgate is trending on Twitter.

Either Chris Matthews or Congressman Eric Swalwell farted a few minutes into tonight’s Hardball. Swalwell is denying it was him, but you know what they say about those who denied it.

Whatever the case, everyone on Twitter has come together for something people of all political stripes can enjoy: laughing at farts.

Oh my god Chris Matthews just ripped a loud fart while interviewing Eric Swalwell on live tv. This is 100% real it just happened, I’m dying pic.twitter.com/pBs4CYR87k — Katie Notopoulos (@katienotopoulos) November 19, 2019

Here’s the thing. You can’t get that sort of volume without effort. That was a “bro, check this out” kind of fart. Wouldn’t Swalwell have been trying to hold it in while on camera? — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 19, 2019

I'm dying. Absolutely dying. #fartgate No matter how famous you are, you will never compete with cheeky Eric Swalwell's MSNBC flatulence, which is now trending on Twitter. A fart is trending. A fart. Trending. We must get to the bottom of this scandal. — David Martosko (@dmartosko) November 19, 2019

OMFG stop. If you people can't laugh at a fart, I don't know what the fuck is wrong with you. The only thing objectively funnier than farts are dick jokes. #hardballhttps://t.co/uwjIMwXzO7 — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 19, 2019

lmao what the — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 19, 2019

Has a case been put forward as it why it’s not Matthews instead of Swalwell? https://t.co/wrKTNq2a3n — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 19, 2019

Watched this at least a dozen times now and I’m convinced it’s Swalwell. His pause is too perfectly timed. https://t.co/QF5W98YXhy — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) November 19, 2019

Swalwell sounds like he just shit his pants on television. #fartgate https://t.co/yz78fhx6BZ — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 19, 2019

This is how liberty dies. With thunderous farts. #fartgate — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 19, 2019

This is the greatest and if it doesn't make you laugh I give up https://t.co/IjHIh3yX6J — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 19, 2019

Then you get nights like this, where you log on to find everyone fighting over who farted on MSNBC, and suddenly twitter doesn't seem so bad anymore — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 19, 2019

@chrislhayes it's never been more deathly important for you to tell me who the MSNBC farter is — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) November 19, 2019

Snopes is seeking the identity of the "whistleblower." https://t.co/b84Xb1ndD8 — snopes.com (@snopes) November 19, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]