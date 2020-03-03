It would seem that Fox News’ Brit Hume has accidentally given the world some insight into his personal interests.

The Fox Senior Analyst posted a screenshot on Tuesday where he showed off the betting odds for whether Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders can defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Biden now clear favorite in betting odds as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/cmaIztNLlk — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 3, 2020

The thing is, Hume’s screengrab showed that he had several other tabs open, one of which is for, ahem, sexy vixen vinyl.

We won’t post the link, but here’s the homepage for the first website you land on by googling “sexy vixen vinyl.”

Anyhoo, people have already noticed Hume’s sexy interests, and they’re having a laugh about it.

in Brit Hume’s defense the first Sexy Vixen Vinyl tape is an acknowledged classic https://t.co/lcQ2Mmynj6 — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) March 3, 2020

ummmm sexy vinyl=close your tabs dude https://t.co/Y7sl2dpodU — Maysoon (@maysoonzayid) March 3, 2020

Lol look at his tabs before it gets deleted https://t.co/aMTB2Wl5vi — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) March 3, 2020

People keep laughing about the sexy vixen tab but honestly my first thing was “who banks at SunTrust?” https://t.co/eQf1bLTEaD — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) March 3, 2020

(H/T Bobby Lewis)

