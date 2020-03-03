comScore

Fox News’ Brit Hume Posts Screenshot Revealing Interest in ‘Sexy Vixen Vinyl’

By Ken MeyerMar 3rd, 2020, 7:29 am

It would seem that Fox News’ Brit Hume has accidentally given the world some insight into his personal interests.

The Fox Senior Analyst posted a screenshot on Tuesday where he showed off the betting odds for whether Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders can defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

The thing is, Hume’s screengrab showed that he had several other tabs open, one of which is for, ahem, sexy vixen vinyl.

We won’t post the link, but here’s the homepage for the first website you land on by googling “sexy vixen vinyl.”

Anyhoo, people have already noticed Hume’s sexy interests, and they’re having a laugh about it.

(H/T Bobby Lewis)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: