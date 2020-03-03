Michelle Malkin is catching grief from conservatives over her questionable comments made at the American First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) last week in which she defended questions about the number of Holocaust victims from World War II.

Malkin is nothing if not a provocateur, and as such, her primary rhetorical goal often seems less about informing her audience or making them think, but instead to provoke people into anger and animus, either in concert with her opinion or, in many cases, in disagreement with what she’s said. But as her influence has waned of late, her inflammatory rhetoric has only burned brighter.

During the AFPAC speak, Malkin played the “best defense is a good offense” card by going through a litany of third-rail issues often criticized as “anti-Semitic” tropes, including “dual loyalty” and a clear dog-whistle for Holocaust deniers. Watch a portion of the speech here:

Michelle Malkin claims “questioning the numbers of the Holocaust” isn’t antisemitic and neither is questioning the ״dual loyalties״ of “foreign agents”🧐 You read that right…pic.twitter.com/kHmIMQsZ0T — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) March 2, 2020

A transcript of her prepared remarks:

Already right out of the gate, before I even knew who Nick Fuentes was, before I knew who Groypers were, I was being tarred as an anti-Semite. It’s become a useless, meaningless term and everybody knows it. And that’s why they’re so desperate to tar all of us as that. It’s anti-Semitic to mention George Soros’s billions. It’s anti-Semitic to criticize the Anti-Defamation League. It’s anti-Semitic to question whatever the precise number is of people who perished in World War II. It is anti-Semitic for me, being married to a 100% Ashkenazi Jew, to question dual loyalties of people who are working here as agents of a foreign country. Oh, and it is an unacceptably anti-Semitic to point out the rank hypocrisy of people who are fiercely protective of an ethno-state and an immigration enforcement system that works–who turn around and call those of us who believe, whatever our backgrounds are, who only have one homeland that they’ve ever known, to call us– what is it now?–“white majoritarianism” I believe is the term.” That’s me. Thank you.

Questioning Holocaust victims has long been a trope for fringe groups like White Nationalists who believe that the Holocaust was some sort of hoax designed to give Jewish people some sort of global political advantage with which they can control non-Jewish people. “Dual loyalty” was recently in the political sphere when Rep. Ilhan Omar was criticized by numerous Republican officials for making a similar suggestion

Of course, Malkin is not an elected official, but her influence as an (erstwhile) conservative thought-leader is undeniable. Or maybe its time to start to question just how influential she still is, as the bipartisan reaction to her comments are quite noteworthy.

Take for example David Harsanyi, writer for National Review and the New York Post:

I’ve been reading Malkin for probably a decade, and I once admired her. This is disgusting. https://t.co/uvS7mjyquz — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 3, 2020

I said a decade, but it’s probably more like two now that I think about it . — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 3, 2020

A Letter to Michelle Malkin: I urge you to rethink your defense of a Jew-hater and Holocaust-denier: The video below is unconscionable and breathtaking. Malkin is right about Soros and the ADL, but for the wrong reasons. Soros is not Jewish in any… https://t.co/1i7aH3h17m pic.twitter.com/fA6ne3La94 — Pamela Geller (@PamelaGeller) March 2, 2020

A Letter to Michelle Malkin: I urge you to rethink your defense of a Jew-hater and Holocaust-denier https://t.co/qdtQ3ovd4L — Robert Spencer روبرت سبنسر (@jihadwatchRS) March 2, 2020

And Young American’s Foundation, a conservative college outreach group released the following statement:

There is no room in mainstream conservatism or at YAF for holocaust deniers, white nationalists, street brawlers, or racists. Our full statement below: pic.twitter.com/b5EB7P53v3 — YAF (@yaf) November 17, 2019

