Fox News Segment Devolves Into Comedy of Errors as Harris Faulkner’s Feed Cuts Out to Reveal Emily Compagno Applying Makeup

The Faulkner Focus came to a weird, abrupt end on Monday when Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner lost her connection.

Faulkner concluded the program by hosting a discussion between former DNC spokesman Jose Aristimuno and Fox contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy. As the two clashed over the state of the Republican Party, Faulkner moved in to note an “interesting” point that Duffy raised.

“Joe Biden sits in the unique position. He’s not in the Senate any longer,” Faulkner said.

We will never know what she was going to say next because, at that moment, Faulkner’s audio cut out before her video feed cut to black as well.

The panel then cut away to Emily Compagno, who was silently applying makeup and staring at the camera while she sat on deck for Outnumbered.

Fox eventually ended the show by cutting to commercials, but Faulkner led the next hour by gracefully chalking up the derailment to “technical difficulties.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

