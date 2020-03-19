comScore

Good News: Dolphins and Swans Have Reclaimed Italy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

By Leia IdlibyMar 19th, 2020, 3:16 pm

With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.

With Italy under lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, dolphins, fish, and swans have taken over the canals and ports!

The water of the Venice canals now looks clearer than ever as tourists have stayed off the streets and residents have kept indoors to socially distance.

This is particularly sweet news for Venice, as Venetians are not only attempting to combat the global pandemic, but the city also faced extreme flooding and high-tides in 2019, which were partially caused by mass-market tourism.

Now, since the absence of humans, swans have reclaimed the canals, and a school of dolphins has even been spotted in the port of Cagliari in Sardinia:

