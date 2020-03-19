With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.

With Italy under lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, dolphins, fish, and swans have taken over the canals and ports!

The water of the Venice canals now looks clearer than ever as tourists have stayed off the streets and residents have kept indoors to socially distance.

This is particularly sweet news for Venice, as Venetians are not only attempting to combat the global pandemic, but the city also faced extreme flooding and high-tides in 2019, which were partially caused by mass-market tourism.

Now, since the absence of humans, swans have reclaimed the canals, and a school of dolphins has even been spotted in the port of Cagliari in Sardinia:

Without the traffic of ships and ferries, dolphins have reappeared. Sardinia, Italy 🌎❤️🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/9HrpyDJnAU — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 18, 2020

Venice hasn’t seen clear canal water in a very long time. Dolphins showing up too. Nature just hit the reset button on us pic.twitter.com/RzqOq8ftCj — Gianluca De Santis (@b8taFPS) March 17, 2020

As the nationwide lockdown in Italy enters its second week due to the #coronavirus outbreak, Venice’s canals appear to be crystal clear. Follow for live updates: https://t.co/IviOWyuNOu pic.twitter.com/yTyObHMZFX — Reuters (@Reuters) March 17, 2020

since there’s no boat’s traffic in venice’s canals, white swans came back 😭 this is precious pic.twitter.com/xJOFKL8Dal — …?? ㅠ_ㅠ (@fiIterjm) March 13, 2020

