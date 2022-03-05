Harvey Weinstein Apologizes After Being Caught With Contraband Milk Duds

Jail guards caught former film producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein with contraband Milk Duds in November, prompting them to confiscate the candy and reprimand him, according to Variety.

According the report, Weinstein’s sweets were found during a Nov. 10 search after he had a face-to-face meeting with one of his attorneys, Shawn Burkley. Weinstein claimed he brought the Milk Duds when he was extradited from New York, but guards conducted a search upon his arrival at the Los Angeles jail and found nothing at the time.

He was reportedly reprimanded by jail guards and told his attorneys’ laptop bags and legal binders would have to be searched in the future. Weinstein may have to use a special booth for in-person meetings with his attorneys if other contraband is found in the future.

In 2020, Weinstein was found guilty and sentenced to 23 years in New York for sexual assault and rape. His attorneys have appealed that conviction. Last July, Weinstein was extradited to Los Angeles to face a second rape trial on 11 charges of rape and sexual assault.

He apologized for the Milk Dud incident in a statement to Variety, saying: “This was an innocent misunderstanding. It will not happen again. I have been a model inmate, following the rules and regulations and I am sincerely sorry.”

Weinstein’s lead attorneys similarly issued an apology.

“We have been informed about this and are very sorry it happened,” Mark Werksman and Alan Jackson said. “It had not happened before, and never happened since. Harvey has been a model inmate and intends to continue as such.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com