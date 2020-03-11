comScore

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

Mar 11th, 2020

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

Judge James Burke sentenced Weinstein this morning as the women who testified during his trial were in the room:

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Burke said Weinstein will be “formally registered as a sex offender.”

