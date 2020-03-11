Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

Judge James Burke sentenced Weinstein this morning as the women who testified during his trial were in the room:

Harvey Weinstein will spend 23 years in a New York State prison after being sentenced by Supreme Court judge James Burke on Wednesday morning.

He was convicted of committing a Criminal Sexual Act in the first degree and third-degree rape. — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 11, 2020

Inside court Weinstein is in a wheelchair. He will be given a chance to speak before Judge Burke sentences him to between 5 and 29 years in prison. Rosie Perez is in court along with other women who testified including Annabelle Sciorra, Mimi Haley and Jessica Mann. #abc7NY — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) March 11, 2020

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Burke said Weinstein will be “formally registered as a sex offender.”

