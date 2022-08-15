Kari Lake Really Wants You to Know She Thinks Trump and DeSantis Have ‘BDE’

For some reason, Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake really wants people to know she thinks former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have a little something called “BDE.”

DeSantis joined Lake on Sunday night to rally support for her in Phoenix. This is one of several stops DeSantis was expected to make as part of Turning Point USA-backed tour to rally on behalf of Trump-endorsed political candidates around the country.

As Lake called DeSantis “gutsy” before saying, “the guy has bigger — let me think about how I wanna word this. My staff always says whatever you do, do not say ‘balls,’ so I’m not gonna say it.” In spite of herself, Lake pretty much went in that direction anyway as she gushed about DeSantis while reaching for her slang lingo.

I’ll tell you what he’s got. I don’t know if you’ve heard of this, but he’s got BDE. Anybody know what that means? Ask your kids about it later. I call it ‘big DeSantis energy.’ Right? He’s got the same time of ‘BDE’ President Trump has.

For the uninitiated, ‘BDE’ is an acronym that Urban Dictionary defines as “big dick energy.” Lake apologized to the mothers watching her speech for brandishing the term around, but she doesn’t seem that sorry about it, considering how that moment dominated her Twitter feed as of Monday morning.

Where’s the lie? 😎 https://t.co/W2s2xBTE7H — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) August 15, 2022

We need more BDE and LESS “Me! Me! Me!” from our elected officials. https://t.co/9nG8VXHYJk — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) August 15, 2022

Uh-oh! Twitter is on fire because I said President Trump & Gov @RonDeSantisFL both have “BDE” I stand by what I said. 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/eaJ1PhYAhA — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) August 15, 2022

