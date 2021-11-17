Matt Gaetz Absurdly Claims Wile E. Coyote Will Be Indicted Next While Defending Paul Gosar’s Violent Anime

As Paul Gosar (R-AZ) faces censure for glamorizing of violence against his political foes, Matt Gaetz came to his rescue by reminding everyone of the unthinkably-horrible, completely preposterous slippery slope this could lead to.

On Wednesday, Gaetz was on the House floor during discussions about the possibility that Gosar will be penalized for tweeting an Attack On Titan spoof where he is shown killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and preparing to attack President Joe Biden. Gosar has claimed that he doesn’t encourage political violence, but he has repeatedly defended the video and made no apologies for it.

When Gaetz got his time to speak upon the matter, he began with the very-insightful observation that anime “isn’t real.” Gaetz insisted “I oppose political violence in all forms regardless of the target,” but he went on to excuse Gosar by remarking that “anime is fiction to the point of the absurd.”

It’s not really my thing, and it does glorify violence, but often to symbolize conflict, not realistic harm to another person. In the last session we had, we reviewed Steve Bannon’s podcast. Today we’re critiquing Paul Gosar’s anime. Next week we might be indicting the Wile E. Coyote for an explosive ordinance against the Road Runner.

Obviously, Gaetz’s reasoning is absurd on its face; then again, prominent conservative figures have been freaking out about the Muppets lately, so perhaps it’s only fitting that the Looney Tunes are dragged into this hyperbolic meltdown.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

