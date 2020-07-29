A bed and breakfast in Saint Johns, Michigan has removed a Norwegian flag from the building after dozens of people allegedly confused it for the Confederate flag and complained.

According to WILX-10, “dozens of guests and people driving by have accused the couple” behind the Nordic Pineapple Bed and Breakfast “of flying a Confederate flag.”

Kjersten Offbecker, one of the owners, said, “They are the same color, but there are no stars on the Norwegian flag, and the Confederate flag is a big ‘x’ and the Norwegian flag is part of the Nordic countries, they’re all crosses.”

Offbecker claimed angry passersby have told them, “You should be ashamed to fly the Confederate flag. You’re a bigot because you fly the Confederate flag,” and that the abuse became so “negative” they decided to remove the flag altogether over fears “it was deterring people” from visiting.

In a Facebook post last week, the Nordic Pineapple announced the removal of the flag, proclaiming, “It is a sad day at The Nordic Pineapple. We have decided to no longer fly The Norwegian flag on the front of the inn. This flag is so often mistaken for the Confederate flag and people are often offended by it before they realize that they are mistaken.”

“I am very proud of my Norwegian heritage and will fly it on special occasions like Norwegian Independence Day and maybe I will find a less conspicuous place to fly it but, for now we feel that it is the best decision to take it down,” Offbecker declared, adding, “If you got to know us you would see that we are very proud Americans and very patriotic.”

“Greg served this country in the Navy during Desert Storm and was a proud employee for the Department of Homeland Security. We have 2 adopted children who are both black and we have tried to teach them not to judge on first glance or outward appearances. We love being members of the St Johns community and are heartbroken to have had to make this decision,” she continued, concluding ,”Given the current cultural climate and the idea that people are judging us based on the misconception of the national Norwegian flag vs. the Confederate flag, this is what is best for our family and our Inn.”

