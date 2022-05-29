Mona Lisa Painting Gets Caked By Man Disguised As Elderly Woman in Wheelchair

Yes, you read that headline correctly.

A man dressed up as an elderly woman in a wheelchair threw cake at Leonardo da Vinci‘s Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre on Sunday.

Witnesses described on social media a wig-wearing man jump out of a wheelchair to smear cake on the glass protecting the painting before throwing roses on the ground.

Maybe this is just nuts to me💀but an man dressed as an old lady jumps out of a wheel chair and attempted to smash the bullet proof glass of the Mona Lisa. Then proceeds to smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere all before being tackled by security. 😂??? pic.twitter.com/OFXdx9eWcM — Lukeee🧃 (@lukeXC2002) May 29, 2022

The protective glass of the Mona Lisa painting at The Louvre was caked today by a man dressed up as an elderly woman in a wheelchair. pic.twitter.com/g8uaQZ1wPp — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 29, 2022

The act appears to be a form of environmental protest. During video of the man being escorted out by security, he yells in French: “Think of the Earth!”

“Artists think of the earth,” he added. “All artists think of the earth. That’s why I did it…Think of the planet.”

Can anybody translate what ole dude was saying as they where escorting him out?😂 pic.twitter.com/Uy2taZ4ZMm — Lukeee🧃 (@lukeXC2002) May 29, 2022

The Mona Lisa painting was not damaged due to its safety glass, which was first installed in the 1950s when someone threw acid on it.

