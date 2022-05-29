Mona Lisa Painting Gets Caked By Man Disguised As Elderly Woman in Wheelchair

Mona Lisa painting

Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Yes, you read that headline correctly.

A man dressed up as an elderly woman in a wheelchair threw cake at Leonardo da Vinci‘s Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre on Sunday.

Witnesses described on social media a wig-wearing man jump out of a wheelchair to smear cake on the glass protecting the painting before throwing roses on the ground.

The act appears to be a form of environmental protest. During video of the man being escorted out by security, he yells in French: “Think of the Earth!”

“Artists think of the earth,” he added. “All artists think of the earth. That’s why I did it…Think of the planet.”

The Mona Lisa painting was not damaged due to its safety glass, which was first installed in the 1950s when someone threw acid on it.

