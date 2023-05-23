Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Paid $100,000 For Kevin McCarthy’s Used Chapstick
The political partnership between Kevin McCarthy and Marjorie Taylor Greene entered a new level of strangeness when the Georgia congresswoman reportedly dropped a huge chunk of dough on…the House Speaker’s used chapstick.
Politico’s Olivia Beavers reported that House Republicans held a conference on Tuesday morning which consisted of a 15 minute fundraising auction for McCarthy’s chapstick. Greene won the auction, according to Beavers, with a bid of $100,000.
“Others bid on it as well, but MTG ultimately won,” Beavers reported on Twitter. “And as bidding went on, McCarthy would sweeten the deal, throwing in agreeing to attend a dinner with donors/supporters for whoever wins, Spox confirmed. The chapstick specifically was a Rep. Aaron Bean campaign chapstick.”
Beavers added that Greene didn’t bid on the chapstick until McCarthy upped the ante with the donor visit. She also produced a picture of Greene beaming with joy and showing off her prize.
Of course, some people might find it more than a little unbelievable that someone would seriously drop a small fortune for a used stick of lip balm. As such, Beavers tweets caught on like wildfire as news watchers shared their shock and bemusement.
