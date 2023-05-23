The political partnership between Kevin McCarthy and Marjorie Taylor Greene entered a new level of strangeness when the Georgia congresswoman reportedly dropped a huge chunk of dough on…the House Speaker’s used chapstick.

Politico’s Olivia Beavers reported that House Republicans held a conference on Tuesday morning which consisted of a 15 minute fundraising auction for McCarthy’s chapstick. Greene won the auction, according to Beavers, with a bid of $100,000.

“Others bid on it as well, but MTG ultimately won,” Beavers reported on Twitter. “And as bidding went on, McCarthy would sweeten the deal, throwing in agreeing to attend a dinner with donors/supporters for whoever wins, Spox confirmed. The chapstick specifically was a Rep. Aaron Bean campaign chapstick.”

Others bid on it as well, but MTG ultimately won: And as bidding went on, McCarthy would sweeten the deal, throwing in agreeing to attend a dinner with donors/supporters for whoever wins, Spox confirmed. The chapstick specifically was a Rep. Aaron Bean campaign chapstick. — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) May 23, 2023

Beavers added that Greene didn’t bid on the chapstick until McCarthy upped the ante with the donor visit. She also produced a picture of Greene beaming with joy and showing off her prize.

The chapstick! Told the flavor is cherry! pic.twitter.com/E8XKByZEVR — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) May 23, 2023

Told MTG did not bid on the chapstick until McCarthy offered up the donor visit. — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) May 23, 2023

Of course, some people might find it more than a little unbelievable that someone would seriously drop a small fortune for a used stick of lip balm. As such, Beavers tweets caught on like wildfire as news watchers shared their shock and bemusement.

They doing this insane chapstick shit while the country teeters on default. Wild. https://t.co/Q4DOsNOxGd — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 23, 2023

good deal for used chapstick https://t.co/oz2OY77sv8 — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 23, 2023

In today's Democratic caucus meeting, we discussed how devastating a default would be for American families and what we can do to get the GOP to take this seriously. In the House GOP meeting, they auctioned off Kevin McCarthy's used chapstick. https://t.co/qqFPIi1ocL — Rep. Sean Casten (@RepCasten) May 23, 2023

MAGA Republicans are paying $100,000 for Speaker McCarthy’s chapstick while holding Social Security checks and retirement benefits hostage unless we cut food benefits for seniors, Medicaid funding, and childcare/preschool for low-income Americans.#Priorities https://t.co/9TOAdcyJg3 — Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan (@RepMcClellan) May 23, 2023

