The president of the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association appeared on Fox News on Friday afternoon to talk about Mayor Bill de Blasio’s police reform policies, but he also drew attention for more than just his what he said — as a QAnon mug conspicuously appeared in the background.

Speaking with Fox host Neil Cavuto, police union boss Ed Mullins spent several minutes talking about de Blasio and the recent uptick in violence in New York City. During this time, Mullins shared the screen with Cavuto or scenes of unrest. But when the discussion turned to the mayor’s recently announce cuts to the police budget, the show put Mullins up full screen and over his left shoulder, on top of a printer, a black QAnon mug was clearly visible. It had a big “Q” decorated with the stars and striped and included the “#WWG1WGA” hashtag that adorns the social media profiles of fervent believers in the QAnon conspiracy theories.

Several QAnon believers have run for Republican Congressional seats in the current cycle and some of them have not been shy about publicizing their bizarre and completely baseless myths, like the false claim that a massive pedophile ring is being run by high-ranking public officials.

After Mullins’ appearance, HuffPost reporter Christopher Mathias reported on Twitter that he had called the union president to ask about it. Mullins claimed he had called in to Fox News from someone else’s office and that he personally did not know what QAnon was. When pressed about which other, NYPD officer might have a QAnon mug on his shelf, Mullins brusquely dismissed the question and hung up.

just called Ed and asked him about this. said he borrowed the office and has “no idea” what QAnon is. wouldn’t tell me what/whose office it is. then he called me “ridiculous” and hung up https://t.co/9LcEEBLm8h — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) July 17, 2020

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

