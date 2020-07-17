Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs questioned some “unforced errors” rom the Trump campaign on Friday, citing in particular President Donald Trump’s recent comments about taking action on DACA.

Dobbs spoke with David Bossie — Trump 2016 deputy campaign manager — about the campaign demoting Brad Parscale and making Bill Stepien the new campaign manager.

Bossie called it a “good move for the campaign” and said it gives Parscale an opportunity focus more on the digital part of the campaign.

“Bill Stepien’s the man for the job,” he told Dobbs.

Dobbs said “that’s good to hear” before asking about the criticisms that Jared Kushner is in charge of too much.

Bossie said the criticism is unfair and that the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser is “an incredibly important part of the reason that Donald Trump won to begin with.”

Dobbs then brought up what he called “unforced errors” from the Trump campaign that don’t necessarily sit well with his base:

“Jared’s also being blamed for a campaign that has moved away from border security, has moved away from the wall, has moved toward DACA. It’s driving the base absolutely nuts, as you well know. These are, again, unforced errors. This is no strategic purpose in them that’s divinable by mere mortals, and it is a very risky proposition. There is China. 140,000 Americans dead, and the discussion is not about how to respond. This is a president who has been tough as any president in American history. And tougher than most by far. And suddenly there is this idea that commerce is still just a little more important than national security that wafts across all of Washington, D.C. and the swamp. And it can’t pollute this presidency, because that is his great strength with the base.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

