U.S. Capitol Police ordered the evacuation of the Capitol complex on Wednesday evening because of an “aircraft that poses probable threat,” according to Associated Press reporter, Zeke Miller, who tweeted the news.

But it turned out the plane was a U.S. Army aircraft circling the area before dropping parachutists into Nationals Park before the Nationals’ game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

WASHINGTON (AP) — US Capitol Police order evacuation of Capitol complex, citing ‘aircraft that poses probable threat.’ — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) April 20, 2022

Minutes later, the Reuters wire services reported, “U.S. CAPITOL POLICE SAYS THERE IS NO THREAT AT THE CAPITOL.”

Meanwhile, citing two sources CNN reporter Mike Valerio, said a plane dropping parachutists into Nationals Park caused the alarm.

🚨NEW — Capitol evacuation — Single engine aircraft. Parachutists into Nats Park. Not coordinated appropriately, per two people directly familiar tell @CNN — Mike Valerio (@ValerioCNN) April 20, 2022

POLITICO reporter Andrew Desiderio flagged a flight tracking account on Twitter and explained the craft was carrying members of a U.S. Army parachute team.

Per @flightradar24, this U.S. Army parachute team aircraft was circling the area for a while. It’s apparently for tonight’s Nationals game. It appears that someone forgot to tell USCP, triggering tonight’s evacuation order……… pic.twitter.com/2i8uvlXf4t — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) April 20, 2022

This is a developing story.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

