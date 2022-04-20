JUST IN: Plane Dropping Parachutists Into Nationals Park Prompts Evacuation of Capitol Hill

U.S. Capitol Police ordered the evacuation of the Capitol complex on Wednesday evening because of an “aircraft that poses probable threat,” according to Associated Press reporter, Zeke Miller, who tweeted the news.

But it turned out the plane was a U.S. Army aircraft circling the area before dropping parachutists into Nationals Park before the Nationals’ game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Minutes later, the Reuters wire services reported, “U.S. CAPITOL POLICE SAYS THERE IS NO THREAT AT THE CAPITOL.”

Meanwhile, citing two sources CNN reporter Mike Valerio, said a plane dropping parachutists into Nationals Park caused the alarm.

POLITICO reporter Andrew Desiderio flagged a flight tracking account on Twitter and explained the craft was carrying members of a U.S. Army parachute team.

