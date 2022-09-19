Spider Seen Crawling on Queen Elizabeth’s Casket During Royal Funeral Procession

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is currently underway, and the royal procession is likely to be one of the most televised events in recent British history. The funeral for the monarch after 70 years on the throne is undoubtedly a somber and profound day for the United Kingdom, though the stateliness of the affair was slightly marred when watchers saw an uninvited guest getting way too close to Elizabeth’s coffin.

The casket was carried into Westminster Abbey on Monday as it was adorned with flowers, the queen’s crown and scepter, and also a letter King Charles III wrote to say farewell to his departed mother. As audiences watched the festivities, people got a close-up on Charles’ card, and they just so happened to notice something creepy and crawly scurrying across it.

While people have been lining up for days to say goodbye to the queen, the British were probably not expecting a spider to breach security for a prime spot at the funeral. And the crawling critter did not escape the audience’s notice:

Did I imagine the spider on the coffin? John Donne poem in that — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) September 19, 2022

is there a Twitter account for the Queen’s Coffin Wreath Spider yet? #QueensFuneral pic.twitter.com/ziawBXxkS9 — Jane 🌱💙🇺🇦 (@localnotail) September 19, 2022

The spider realising it’s accidentally become a part of the Queen’s funeral #queensfuneral https://t.co/ZbUXkYTKeR pic.twitter.com/PpLmFVCNfd — Grace 🦄💐♉️ (@grace_is_sugoi) September 19, 2022

Yes, but was it holding hands with another spider? This is the question #spider https://t.co/IQ7a0uKayP — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) September 19, 2022

Can you imagine how the spider is experiencing this — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) September 19, 2022

I hope someone would remove a spider off my coffin tbh, everyone knows I’d really hate that – make sure someone does that ffs No foliage it just encourages them!! Put some nice glass wear or ceramics, you can blutac it down for the journey xxx — Charlotte Bayes (@CharlotteBHC) September 19, 2022

Loving the spider on the coffin flowers – little uninvited guest! #queensfuneral 🕷 — Kelly Preedy 💫 (@kellypreedy) September 19, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com