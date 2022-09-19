Spider Seen Crawling on Queen Elizabeth’s Casket During Royal Funeral Procession

By Ken MeyerSep 19th, 2022, 9:13 am
 
Queen Elizabeth funeral

Photo by Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is currently underway, and the royal procession is likely to be one of the most televised events in recent British history. The funeral for the monarch after 70 years on the throne is undoubtedly a somber and profound day for the United Kingdom, though the stateliness of the affair was slightly marred when watchers saw an uninvited guest getting way too close to Elizabeth’s coffin.

The casket was carried into Westminster Abbey on Monday as it was adorned with flowers, the queen’s crown and scepter, and also a letter King Charles III wrote to say farewell to his departed mother. As audiences watched the festivities, people got a close-up on Charles’ card, and they just so happened to notice something creepy and crawly scurrying across it.

While people have been lining up for days to say goodbye to the queen, the British were probably not expecting a spider to breach security for a prime spot at the funeral. And the crawling critter did not escape the audience’s notice:

