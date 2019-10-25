

A criminal investigation has been opened in Russia after a bear attacked a circus trainer during a performance where it was made to push a wheelbarrow.

The incident, which was caught on camera, shows the bear pushing a wheelbarrow and walking on its hind legs. Become frustrated, the bear then attacks the trainer, gnawing at his arm and pushing him to the ground.

Another trainer can then be seen running up to the bear and kicking it.

Though the clip soon ends, it was reported that the bear moved into the crowd before finally being stopped by a shock device.

According to Today.com, “The incident happened Wednesday in Olonets, which is in the northwest of the country and about 120 miles northeast of St. Petersburg,” and the “Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation on a charge of providing unsafe services.”

Metro further reported, “It is believed the trainer was injured in the incident but no further information about his condition has been shared.”

One spectator complained, “We expected to see cutie cubs and they brought in a huge grizzly-terminator. They did not protect children and adults from possible attack,” while another remarked, “I was shocked there was no fence for the safety of spectators, given the size of the bear.”

Earlier this year, PETA warned that continuing to allow wild animal circus acts posed a danger to the public.

“Elephants, tigers, and other animals that circuses use to entertain audiences do not stand on their heads, jump through hoops, or balance on pedestals because they want to. They perform these and other difficult tricks because they’re afraid of what will happen if they don’t,” the organization explained.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]