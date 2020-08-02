A Florida man took a wild ride on Saturday, riding on the hood of a semi-truck for several miles down the Florida Turnpike.

According to a report by the Miami Herald, the man, who was not identified, had been driving southbound in a Toyota SUV with another passenger when he began “acting strangely,” and stopped the vehicle near an exit ramp to Boynton Beach, a city on Florida’s southeast coast about 30 miles north of Fort Lauderdale.

The man exited the car, began walking down the highway, jumped over the concrete median, and walked into traffic, causing northbound vehicles to slow down.

Traffic slowed to the point that the man was able to jump onto the hood of a semi-truck, hanging on and hitting at the windshield and driver’s side window with some sort of metal bar as the truck continued down the highway.

The bizarre incident was captured on cell phone video by another driver, Erik Morales, who shared it on his Facebook page. Director Billy Corben, who lives in Miami and frequently shares “Florida Man” stories, posted the video on his Twitter account, where it quickly went viral. (Warning: NSFW language.)

WPTV reported that the truck driver continued to drive for about nine miles, until being pulled over by Florida Highway Patrol, who took the man into custody. Boynton Beach Fire Rescue transported the man to a local hospital for evaluation.

WSVN News in Miami interviewed Morales about the “dangerous and surreal sight” he witnessed.

UPDATE: Florida man detained for mental health evaluation after jumping on hood of semi-truck on Turnpike in Boynton Beach and holding on for miles while smashing the windshield with a flat bar #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/T5Oo1KtfjX pic.twitter.com/OEdLFjlB4L — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 2, 2020

“I see a semi tractor-trailer swerving,” said Morales, “from the middle lane to the right lane, to the left lane, to the right, in and out, just driving crazy, up on two wheels at once.”

“I zoom ahead of him, and I see a guy on the hood smashing the windshield with a flat bar, and then he took out the driver’s side window,” he said. “The guy on the hood had blood all over his face. He was only wearing socks and underwear.”

The man was not seriously injured and is being held for a mental health evaluation.

