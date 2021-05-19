New footage has emerged of a “spherical” shaped flying object that was captured via video by the US Navy off the coast of San Diego in July of 2019 The video was posted by Jeremy Corbell and comes days after a 60 Minutes segment that, judged by the viral nature of the clips and reactions, appears to have captured the nature’s attention. The Department of Defense has confirmed the veracity of the video to NBC News.

The video shows an unidentified object floating over what is reportedly the Pacific Ocean and making sharp movements that seem to belie our current understanding of physics. The one-minute video ends with the object dipping and disappearing into the water. “It splashed,” military personnel said in the video, though no wreckage or evidence of the object was ever recovered from the Pacific Ocean near the location of the event.

Watch the video below:

The US Navy photographed & filmed “spherical” shaped UFOs & advanced transmedium vehicles; here is some of that footage. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / warning area off San Diego @ 11pm PST. No wreckage found. No craft were recovered. pic.twitter.com/tK1YTG8sJ7 — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) May 14, 2021

…

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]