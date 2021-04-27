Embattled National Rifle Association chief Wayne LaPierre, a year after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, travelled to to Botswana’s Okavango Delta to hunt African bush elephants for a television show sponsored by the NRA.

The New Yorker on Tuesday published previously unreleased footage from that trip, which shows LaPierre repeatedly failing to kill one of those elephants.

According to the New Yorker, the video “shows that when guides tracked down an elephant for LaPierre, the N.R.A. chief proved to be a poor marksman.”

And while LaPierre struggled to kill his elephant, his wife Susan LaPierre had more success:

After LaPierre’s first shot wounded the elephant, guides brought him a short distance from the animal, which was lying on its side, immobilized. Firing from point-blank range, LaPierre shot the animal three times in the wrong place. Finally, a guide had the host of “Under Wild Skies” fire the shot that killed the elephant. Later that day, Susan LaPierre showed herself to be a better shot than her husband. After guides tracked down an elephant for her, Susan killed it, cut off its tail, and held it in the air. “Victory!” she shouted, laughing. “That’s my elephant tail. Way cool.” For three decades, LaPierre has led the N.R.A.’s fund-raising efforts by railing against out-of-touch “élites” and selling himself as an authentic champion of American self-reliance and the unfettered right to protect oneself with a gun. But the footage, as well as newly uncovered legal records, suggest that behind his carefully constructed Everyman image, LaPierre is a coddled executive who is clumsy with a firearm, and fearful of the violent political climate he has helped to create. The N.R.A. did not respond to requests for comment.

Read the full report on Pierre, his somewhat humiliating stint as an elephant hunter, and the woes of the NRA here, via The New Yorker.

