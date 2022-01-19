Oh dear.

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) had a whopper of a Freudian slip during a press conference to advance the voting rights agenda from his fellow Democrats.

On Wednesday, Jeffries went before reporters to defend President Joe Biden’s first year in office, and to lambast Republicans once again for their opposition to the election reform bills currently up for debate in Congress. As Jeffries claimed that the bills carry the spirit of various civil rights leaders, he had a serious misspeak when he said “we were inspired by Hugo Chavez.”

Jeffries immediately caught himself and established that he meant Cesar Chavez, not the authoritarian former president of Venezuela who has become a right-wing boogeyman figure. Still, it was enough to get picked up by the Republican National Committee, and Senator Tom Cotton (R-AK) shortly thereafter

The Democrats’ election takeover bill being inspired by Hugo Chavez is a classic Washington “gaffe”—accidentally telling the truth. https://t.co/Pn1rdcgHll — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 19, 2022

Somebody call Sidney Powell, y’know, once she’s done handling the subpoena she just got from January 6th Committee.

Watch above (start at 33:00), via House Democrats.

