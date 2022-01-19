ADL CEO Condemns The Nation Correspondent for Tweeting ‘F*ck Israel and F*ck the Genocidal Death Cult that is Zionism’

Anti-Defamation League National Director and CEO Jonathan Greenblatt condemned a correspondent for the left-wing outlet The Nation for tweeting a derogatory and anti-Semitic message.

“F*ck Israel and f*ck the genocidal death cult that is Zionism,” tweeted Mohammed El-Kurd, who is a correspondent in the Palestinian territories, on Monday.

Greenblatt slammed the tweet and mentioned that the tweet “comes just days” after four Jewish hostages were held at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, by a man who called for the release from prison of a convicted terrorist who made anti-Semitic rants during her trial.

“Yet another example of @thenation’s Mohammad El-Kurd posting vile, inexcusable antisemitism. This is incitement​ and comes just days after Jews were held hostage at gunpoint in a synagogue by a terrorist ranting about Jewish influence and power,” he tweeted.

In response, El-Kurd tweeted, “Imagine being so desperate and racist you exploit the trauma of *your own community* defend ethnic cleansing. Fu*k the ADL (Apartheid Defense Lobby). Oh and, Jonathan, use less teeth pls.”

