Anti-Defamation League National Director and CEO Jonathan Greenblatt condemned a correspondent for the left-wing outlet The Nation for tweeting a derogatory and anti-Semitic message.

“F*ck Israel and f*ck the genocidal death cult that is Zionism,” tweeted Mohammed El-Kurd, who is a correspondent in the Palestinian territories, on Monday.

Fuck Israel and fuck the genocidal death cult that is Zionism — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) January 19, 2022

Greenblatt slammed the tweet and mentioned that the tweet “comes just days” after four Jewish hostages were held at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, by a man who called for the release from prison of a convicted terrorist who made anti-Semitic rants during her trial.

“Yet another example of @thenation’s Mohammad El-Kurd posting vile, inexcusable antisemitism. This is incitement​ and comes just days after Jews were held hostage at gunpoint in a synagogue by a terrorist ranting about Jewish influence and power,” he tweeted.

Yet another example of @thenation‘s Mohammad El-Kurd posting vile, inexcusable antisemitism. This is incitement​ and comes just days after Jews were held hostage at gunpoint in a synagogue by a terrorist ranting about Jewish influence and power. pic.twitter.com/qKbjk5N4pS — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 19, 2022

In response, El-Kurd tweeted, “Imagine being so desperate and racist you exploit the trauma of *your own community* defend ethnic cleansing. Fu*k the ADL (Apartheid Defense Lobby). Oh and, Jonathan, use less teeth pls.”

Imagine being so desperate and racist you exploit the trauma of *your own community* defend ethnic cleansing. Fuck the ADL (Apartheid Defense Lobby). Oh and, Jonathan, use less teeth pls. ❤️ https://t.co/TPmBqTNTAe — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) January 19, 2022

