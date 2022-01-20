Bream Wins Case. Keilar Loses Race. Harris v. Guthrie. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

THE DAILY NEWSLETTER – THURSDAY, JANUARY 21, 2022

MEDIA WINNER: Shannon Bream

Shannon Bream aired a brutal montage of CNN and MSNBC anchors hitting at Justice Neil Gorsuch over a now-debunked NPR report while appearing on Thursday’s edition of America’s Newsroom.

The report, published this week by NPR’s Nina Totenberg, claimed that Gorsuch refused to wear a mask while taking the bench earlier this month, despite being asked by Chief Justice John Roberts to do so for the sake of Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who is at elevated Covid risk due to diabetes.

Bream said Thursday that she reached out to her own sources right away, because the report of a feud over masks didn’t sound right to her, and got “a totally different story.”

Tuesday night, Bream reported that there had been no request or appeal ignored, and no friction over masking. She also said that Gorsuch had not rebuffed any mask request, specifically rebutting what NPR had explicitly claimed. But Bream’s report was largely ignored by all but conservative media.

The following day, the Justices themselves — that is the villain, the victim, and the hero of Totenberg’s tale — all stated definitively and on the record that the story was false and no such incident had occurred. Despite that fact, NPR stood by the story and much of the rest of media has given them a pass.

Bream outlined her reporting on Thursday and included a brutal montage of some of the reactions on other networks, taking the NPR story as absolute fact and attacking Justice Gorsuch over it.

Bream won the story about Gorsuch refusing a request from Roberts to wear masks. While mask gotcha reporting has declined in the press it has not disappeared, and most of the time it follows only one format: evil Republican refuses to care. Despite many, many mask lapses from Democrats and progressives.

But NPR and Totenberg took the narrative game to another level. Fox’s Shannon Bream took it back.

MEDIA LOSER: Brianna Keilar

Fox’s Tucker Carlson Tonight topped Tuesday, and CNN bested MSNBC in all but two spots. One of those: the 9pm hour featuring a Brianna Keilar special.

Tucker Carlson led with 3.49 million total viewers and 536k in the demo. Fox’s The Five was a close second with 3.43 million total and 438k in demo.

CNN’s Keilar hosted the second part of her special series titled Democracy in Peril on Tuesday, which landed in third place at 9pm both days.

Keilar’s brought in 437k total viewers and 104k in demo viewers Monday, while doing better on Tuesday with 629k total viewers and 181k in the demo. Those numbers were down from the same hour last week, and Monday’s airing saw CNN’s lowest non-holiday total viewer numbers at 9pm since 2016.

CNN beat every MSNBC show in the demo on Tuesday, other than Ari Melber’s 6 p.m. show The Beat, and MSNBC’s top-rated Rachel Maddow at 9, opposite Keilar’s special and FNC’s Hannity.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show.

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 464,000

Fox News: 1.57 million

MSNBC: 718,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 89,000

Fox News: 249,000

MSNBC: 85,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 478,000

Fox News: 2.44 million

MSNBC:1.26 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 100,000

Fox News: 366,000

MSNBC: 147,000

Read the full article here, from Mediaite+!

Links We Like:

NBC Will Not Send Announcers to Beijing — for the Wrong Reason

– Wesley J. Smith, National Review

NBA Silence On China Proves It’s Less Interested In Human Rights Than The Bottom Line

– Dave Zirin, MSNBC

5 COVID Pandemic Effects You’re Feeling At Work Right Now

– Monica Torres, Huffington Post

Al Yankovic Gets The “Weird” Biopic He Deserves, With The Perfect Actor To Play Him

– Joy Saha, Salon

Read the full Mediaite Green Room Newsletter here, and sign up for your free subscription here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com