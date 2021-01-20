comScore

America Worries National Treasure Tom Hanks Is Freezing to Death at Outdoor Inauguration Concert

By Reed RichardsonJan 20th, 2021, 10:48 pm

American Worries Tom Hanks Is Freezing to Death at Biden's Inauguration Concert

President Joe Biden’s outdoor Inauguration Concert has ignited the new administrations first scandal: freezing Academy Award-winning actor and national treasure Tom Hanks to death.

Or, that seemed to be the case, at least, as a clearly chilled and coat-less Hanks ignited an outpouring of concern online as he hosted the new president’s inaugural celebration on a cold night in Washington, D.C.

 

And a few concerned citizens and amateur historians referenced the ninth president, who died of pneumonia just 31 days into office after a two-plus hour Inauguration speech on a cold and rainy day.

