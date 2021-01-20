America Worries National Treasure Tom Hanks Is Freezing to Death at Outdoor Inauguration Concert
President Joe Biden’s outdoor Inauguration Concert has ignited the new administrations first scandal: freezing Academy Award-winning actor and national treasure Tom Hanks to death.
Or, that seemed to be the case, at least, as a clearly chilled and coat-less Hanks ignited an outpouring of concern online as he hosted the new president’s inaugural celebration on a cold night in Washington, D.C.
Stay tuned at 10:00 for the telethon to save Tom Hanks from hypothermia
— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) January 21, 2021
Just watching Tom Hanks out there makes me want to turn up the heat here.
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 21, 2021
Day one of the Biden presidency and the closest thing to a controversy on Twitter is people politely pleading for Tom Hanks to put on a coat.
— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) January 21, 2021
👏 GET 👏 TOM 👏 HANKS 👏 A 👏 COAT 👏
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 21, 2021
Someone should have given Bernie’s jacket and mittens to Tom Hanks.
— Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) January 21, 2021
Americans want Tom Hanks to not suffer tonight
— Rachel Joy Larris (@RachelLarris) January 21, 2021
Why isn’t Tom Hanks wearing an overcoat? He’s a Covid survivor. It’s cold as hell in DC today. WTH pic.twitter.com/mFnvNCWLne
— April (@ReignOfApril) January 21, 2021
If I walk with “I saw Lady Gaga this morning” energy can I get past security to give @tomhanks a coat?
— Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) January 21, 2021
tom hanks survived covid only to die at the inauguration of hypothermia
— David Mack (@davidmackau) January 21, 2021
Who is going to defrost Tom Hanks at the end of this?
— Jennifer ‘America is Back’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 21, 2021
I am freezing just watching Tom Hanks.
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 21, 2021
The country finally comes together, united in concern about Tom Hanks being under-dressed for the weather.
— Matt DeRienzo (@mattderienzo) January 21, 2021
LET TOM HANKS GO INSIDE THE MAN HAD COVID AND IT’S COLD AS SHIT OUT
— Daniel José Older (@djolder) January 21, 2021
I’m comforted by how cold Tom Hanks looks. He’s freezing his billionaire ass off. For us. To bring us some peace of mind.
— Joanna Robinson 🇺🇸✌️🏳️🌈 (@jowrotethis) January 21, 2021
Sen. Cory Booker just took a Lyft to the Lincoln Memorial with an extra coat in hand for Tom Hanks. I’m sure this is happening. I don’t need it confirmed.
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) January 21, 2021
And a few concerned citizens and amateur historians referenced the ninth president, who died of pneumonia just 31 days into office after a two-plus hour Inauguration speech on a cold and rainy day.
I know William Henry Harrison doesn’t get many tributes, but I’d still feel better if Tom Hanks would put on an overcoat https://t.co/nJYytTgVUu
— Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) January 21, 2021
Does Tom Hanks know what happened to William Henry Harrison?
— Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) January 21, 2021
