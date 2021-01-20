President Joe Biden’s outdoor Inauguration Concert has ignited the new administrations first scandal: freezing Academy Award-winning actor and national treasure Tom Hanks to death.

Or, that seemed to be the case, at least, as a clearly chilled and coat-less Hanks ignited an outpouring of concern online as he hosted the new president’s inaugural celebration on a cold night in Washington, D.C.

Stay tuned at 10:00 for the telethon to save Tom Hanks from hypothermia — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) January 21, 2021

Just watching Tom Hanks out there makes me want to turn up the heat here. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 21, 2021

Day one of the Biden presidency and the closest thing to a controversy on Twitter is people politely pleading for Tom Hanks to put on a coat. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) January 21, 2021

👏 GET 👏 TOM 👏 HANKS 👏 A 👏 COAT 👏 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 21, 2021

Someone should have given Bernie’s jacket and mittens to Tom Hanks. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) January 21, 2021

Americans want Tom Hanks to not suffer tonight — Rachel Joy Larris (@RachelLarris) January 21, 2021

Why isn’t Tom Hanks wearing an overcoat? He’s a Covid survivor. It’s cold as hell in DC today. WTH pic.twitter.com/mFnvNCWLne — April (@ReignOfApril) January 21, 2021

If I walk with “I saw Lady Gaga this morning” energy can I get past security to give @tomhanks a coat? — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) January 21, 2021

tom hanks survived covid only to die at the inauguration of hypothermia — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 21, 2021

Who is going to defrost Tom Hanks at the end of this? — Jennifer ‘America is Back’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 21, 2021

I am freezing just watching Tom Hanks. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 21, 2021

The country finally comes together, united in concern about Tom Hanks being under-dressed for the weather. — Matt DeRienzo (@mattderienzo) January 21, 2021

LET TOM HANKS GO INSIDE THE MAN HAD COVID AND IT’S COLD AS SHIT OUT — Daniel José Older (@djolder) January 21, 2021

I’m comforted by how cold Tom Hanks looks. He’s freezing his billionaire ass off. For us. To bring us some peace of mind. — Joanna Robinson 🇺🇸✌️🏳️‍🌈 (@jowrotethis) January 21, 2021

Sen. Cory Booker just took a Lyft to the Lincoln Memorial with an extra coat in hand for Tom Hanks. I’m sure this is happening. I don’t need it confirmed. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 21, 2021

And a few concerned citizens and amateur historians referenced the ninth president, who died of pneumonia just 31 days into office after a two-plus hour Inauguration speech on a cold and rainy day.

I know William Henry Harrison doesn’t get many tributes, but I’d still feel better if Tom Hanks would put on an overcoat https://t.co/nJYytTgVUu — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) January 21, 2021

Does Tom Hanks know what happened to William Henry Harrison? — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) January 21, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]