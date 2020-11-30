MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell was unsatisfied with Joe Biden’s level of transparency as she reacted to the news of the president-elect’s injury over Thanksgiving weekend.

On Sunday night, Biden’s team informed the media that he was visiting an orthopedist because he twisted his ankle while playing with one of his dogs. Biden’s physician diagnosed him with hairline fractures in his mid-foot that will require the president-elect to wear a walking boot as he recovers in the coming weeks.

Footage has emerged of Biden walking out of the doctor’s office.

Despite that video, Mitchell criticized the Biden team for secrecy surrounding the incident. When she addressed the news on Monday, the MSNBC anchor pointed out that Biden’s injury happened on Saturday, but the media wasn’t informed of it until Sunday when he was on his way to the doctor.

“They weren’t as forthcoming as you would hope they would be with the press pool that’s supposed to cover him,” Mitchell said.

