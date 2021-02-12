President Joe Biden’s deputy press secretary threatened a Politico writer working on a story about his relationship with another reporter, according to a new piece in Vanity Fair.

T.J. Ducklo, the Biden aide, reportedly lashed out at Politico reporter Tara Palmeri, while she was reporting on his relationship with Axios reporter Alexi McCammond. News of that relationship was eventually leaked to People magazine, which scooped Politico with a generous profile of the couple.

On a call, Ducklo reportedly threatening to “destroy” Palmeri over the story. He also reportedly made explicit, misogynistic comments and accused her of being jealous of his relationship with McCammond.

According to Vanity Fair’s Caleb Ecarma:

During the off-the-record call, Ducklo made derogatory and misogynistic comments, accusing Palmeri of only reporting on his relationship––which, due to the ethics questions that factor into the relationship between a journalist and White House official, falls under the purview of her reporting beat––because she was “jealous” that an unidentified man in the past had “wanted to fuck” McCammond “and not you.” Ducklo also accused Palmeri of being “jealous” of his relationship with McCammond. (Palmeri had no prior relationship or communication with McCammond before calling her to report on the Playbook item, which was a story that she was assigned and had not independently pursued.)

The off the record call came as the White House sought to control a story about the relationship between Ducklo and McCammond, who covered the Biden campaign for Axios.

According to Vanity Fair, after Palmeri contacted McCammond on Inauguration Day to ask her about the relationship, Ducklo called her back. “I will destroy you,” Ducklo reportedly said, along with the aforementioned, alleged scumbaggery.

The exchange between Ducklo and Palmeri led to meetings between Politico editors and senior White House officials, according to Vanity Fair. Eventually, Ducklo offered a broad apology for getting a wee bit testy.

Ducklo did not respond to Mediaite’s request for comment.

