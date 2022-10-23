Biden Concedes It’s ‘Totally Legitimate’ for Voters to Have Concerns About His Age, Under Questioning from MSNBC’s Capehart

President Joe Biden admitted his advanced age to be a “legitimate” concern for voters to think about if he runs for re-election in 2024.

This week’s edition of The Sunday Show aired a new portion of Biden’s lengthy conversation with Jonathan Capehart, — in which the MSNBC host told the president that his Aunt Gloria, who voted for Biden in 2020, is unsure about him running for president again, given his age.

“Well, I think Aunt Gloria should take a look. I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine,” Biden said. “That’s totally legitimate. But I think the best way to make the judgment is to, you know, watch me. Am I slowing up? Am I — don’t have the same pace?”

Biden continued to defend himself on the basis of his “energy level,” saying “I think people should look and see does he still have the same passion for what he is doing? If they think I do, then it is fine. If not, they should vote against me.”

Biden then corrected himself by saying that rather than people vote against him, skeptics should instead “encourage me not to go” seek re-election.

“But that’s not how I feel,” Biden said. He then grabbed Capehart by the shoulders, and they laughed while Biden voiced his astonishment that he’ll be 79 in November.

“You know I’m not joking. It’s just strange,” Biden laughed before making a serious return to the topic at hand. “I think Aunt Gloria should just take a real, hard look. And if she concludes I am missing a beat, then she should, you know, support some other Democrat if they decide to run. But Jonathan, right now, knock on wood, I don’t want to jinx myself. I am in good health. Everything physically about me is still functioning well, and mentally too…But I understand people wanna ask that question.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

